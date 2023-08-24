Ex-prisoner tells of gratitude for hostel support set up after terror attack
An ex-offender has said he is "so grateful" to the man who helped set up a hostel for prison leavers after a London terror attack.
Darryn Frost co-founded the social enterprise in Northampton with Steve Gallant after they tackled a terrorist at Fishmongers' Hall in 2019.
They met at the prisoner rehabilitation conference held at the hall that day.
Hostel resident Ben said that without Mr Frost's help on his first day out of prison,"I'd be pulling my hair out".
Mr Frost said: "On that day at Fishmonger's Hall, there was an individual who was hellbent on creating division, destruction, hurt, pain and suffering and this is trying to undo that and do the opposite."
Usman Khan fatally stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones and injured three others before he was shot dead by police on 29 November 2019.
Mr Frost and Mr Gallant - who was on day release from serving a life sentence for murder to attend the conference - called their project Own Merit after Mr Merritt.
Ben, who was sentenced to more than three years for drug offences, is one of three current residents.
He says he "always reminds him how grateful I am" after Mr Frost escorted him on his first day out of prison and he had no phone or bank account.
"Just to have someone there who's competent in most areas is really comforting to be honest," he said.
The hostel offers prison leavers a comfortable bedroom, with a smart TV each, as well as communal spaces.
Mr Frost said: "I believe in the broken window theory, if you see a broken window, kids will throw stones and break the other windows, and I wanted to create a place that is comfortable and decent.
"In the other countries where they took the approach of decent humane living conditions, treating people like human beings, like the Netherlands, they've started closing their prisons."
However, the hostel's first resident Richie has been recalled to prison because he slipped back into drug addiction.
Mr Frost said: "We are not a rehab here, so we can't keep him here.
"Sober Richie is a wonderful human being... the drugs make him a different man."
Ben wants to be a fitness instructor and has just received confirmation the Department for Work and Pension (DWP) will fund two training courses.
"I've never had a job in the past - not a legal job let's say - and to get on with it, that's definitely what I'm looking forward to," he said.
