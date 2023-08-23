Rugby World Cup 2025: Franklin's Gardens 'can create legacy' as host
A club said its inclusion as a host for the 2025 women's Rugby World Cup could "create a lasting legacy" for a town.
Northampton Saints' 15,249-capacity Franklin's Gardens is among eight English venues hosting the tournament.
The rugby union competition will run from 22 August until 27 September 2025, with the 82,000-seater Twickenham earmarked for the final.
Saints' chief executive Mark Darbon said the event could inspire "the next generation of female players".
Franklin's Gardens has hosted England's women twice in the last two years and is also the home venue of Premiership Women's Rugby side Loughborough Lightning.
Sandy Park in Exeter, Salford Community Stadium in Manchester and Bristol's Ashton Gate are among the other stadiums holding matches.
'Huge benefits'
"We are absolutely over the moon to have been selected as one of the host venues," said Mr Darbon.
"We hope this will create a lasting legacy of success in Northampton," he said.
"Major sporting tournaments like this can bring huge benefits to the area," said Adam Brown, deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council.
"From attracting visitors and boosting the local economy, to encouraging people to get active and showcasing West Northants to a worldwide audience."
The number of teams will also increase from 12 to 16 compared with the 2021 edition in New Zealand.
Schedule and ticketing information will be released in 2024.
