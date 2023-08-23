Northampton firefighters tackle large town centre blaze

Bridge Street fireRuby Somerfield
Bridge Street is home to a number of bars and restaurants

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a building in Northampton town centre.

Northamptonshire Fire Service crews were called to fight the flames on Bridge Street at about 00:45 BST.

Nine fire engines and additional specialist crews attended the blaze, which is close to several bars and restaurants.

People living in the area have been advised to keep windows and doors shut to stop smoke filling their homes.

In a statement, the fire service said: "Please be aware of potential disruption and continue to avoid the area for the time being."

Peter Cooper/BBC
People living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors shut due to smoke
Pete Cooper/BBC
Access to Bridge Street and Mercers Row has been closed while emergency services attend the fire

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.