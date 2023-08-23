Wellingborough: Ancient trees campaigners to hold community event
Campaigners hoping to preserve ancient trees in a town are to hold two community information events.
More than 50 lime trees were approved to be felled to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
About 20 trees were cut down, leading to protests at the site on London Road.
Wellingborough Walks Action Group Ltd (WWAG) said it wanted to find a "resolution that works for everyone".
The group - who claim the avenue of trees dates back to the 1600s - will hold two public information events at the town's Quaker Meeting House on Wednesday, to provide an update on their campaign.
The events are free to attend, but attendees must register their interest beforehand.
It will also detail how £43,000 raised by supporters to cover legal proceedings has been spent.
Legal hearings between WWAG and Stanton Cross Developments (SCD) have been adjourned until 1 September, with work paused until then.
Marion Turner-Hawes, from the group, said the information events would provide "background" to the process.
Ms Turner-Hawes said: "The community has given a vast amount of money to help with this [campaign].
"We have a very good legal team," she said. "But their services don't come cheap. It is a costly process.
"We just want the developers to listen to the people of Wellingborough and come to a resolution that works for everyone - and saves the trees."
Earlier this month, North Northamptonshire Council said all parties remained "committed to an outcome that safeguards as many trees as is practical".
"As legal proceedings continue, it wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment any further," it added.
The Woodland Trust said a lime tree could be considered ancient at about 300 years old.