Northampton lorry firm fears losing drivers over migrants fines
A haulage firm says the industry risks losing drivers if the government continues to fine truckers whose vehicles are targeted by migrants.
EM Rogers, based in Northampton, said one of its drivers was fined £9,000 when three people were found when crossing from Calais to Dover in April.
The company itself was fined £15,000.
The Home Office said fines were part of a "package of policies" announced in February to try to stop migrants crossing the English Channel illegally.
EM Rogers' director Ed Rogers said his company completes "hundreds" of Channel crossings every week and claimed his driver had completed all required checks before the stowaways were found in his curtain-sided lorry which had "no obvious sign of entry".
"It's a real challenge for the guys [drivers]. They are responsible for cargo, but also asked to be security guards or Border Force agents making sure that people don't get into the back of their trucks," he said.
"A £9,000 fine is going to drive people away from the industry.
"I think it's really unfair to target an ordinary driver when Border Force can't do it [stop illegal migrants] themselves."
'Vital tool'
Government data suggests that 16,790 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats between 1 January and 15 August this year.
Mr Rogers said his company would "probably" pay the driver's fine.
The Road Haulage Association said it supported the government's efforts to crack down on people-smuggling, but said "innocent truckers" were being hit with huge fines "despite doing everything they reasonably can to ensure their vehicles are fully secured".
A spokesperson for the Home Office said a "major package of policies" was introduced in February to stop the use of vehicles to smuggle people into the UK.
"These measures, which include increased fines of up to £10,000 for each illegal entry, are a vital tool in securing our border, deterring illegal migration and disrupting the business model of people smugglers," they said.
