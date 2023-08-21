In Pictures: Northampton Balloon Festival returns after four years

A hot air balloon flying in the skyBexPhoto/BBC Weather Watchers
Northampton Balloon Festival welcomed 65,000 people to the 118-acre Racecourse after a gap of four years since the last one
By Nadia Gyane
BBC News, Northamptonshire

More than 64,000 people attended the Northampton Balloon Festival after a four-year hiatus at the town's Racecourse park.

Organisers said the event went well despite windy weather conditions, which meant they had to pause free flying on Friday and Saturday.

They were able to tether balloons and provide basket glows in the evenings.

About 20-30 balloons were seen flying on Sunday at 06:00 BST and 12 later than evening. Customers got to enjoy an evening fireworks display.

Festival organiser Dave Bailey said: "I'm happy with the number of people."

Alison/BBC Weather Watchers
Up to 30 balloons were flown on Sunday morning
Dan Whitelock/Bristol Balloon Collectors
Balloon glows were displayed in the evening
Saint Owl/BBC Weather Watchers
Windy and wet conditions on the first night meant that organisers had to delay free flying
Wendy/BBC Weather Watchers
Sunday brought the main array of balloons to the sky at the Northampton Balloon Festival
Dan Whitelock/Bristol Balloon Collectors
The BBC balloon also got a chance to fly on Sunday morning
Plucky/BBC Weather Watchers
Locals were able to see many of these balloons fly over their homes and gardens

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.