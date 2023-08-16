Northampton kittens rescued from inside cavity wall
Firefighters had to remove brickwork from a loft and a fireplace to rescue two frightened felines that got stuck in a cavity wall in Northampton.
Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called on Tuesday to rescue the kittens, which were only a week old.
They used a demolition hammer to break in to the wall and a camera and lights to get them out.
The kittens were checked over by a vet and were unharmed, they said.
"Thanks to everyone involved in rescuing this pair of frightened felines," the fire service said on the X social media platform.
