Northampton kittens rescued from inside cavity wall

Two rescued kittens in NorthamptonNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
Two kittens went on a rather unexpected adventure in Northampton on Tuesday

Firefighters had to remove brickwork from a loft and a fireplace to rescue two frightened felines that got stuck in a cavity wall in Northampton.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called on Tuesday to rescue the kittens, which were only a week old.

They used a demolition hammer to break in to the wall and a camera and lights to get them out.

The kittens were checked over by a vet and were unharmed, they said.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue

"Thanks to everyone involved in rescuing this pair of frightened felines," the fire service said on the X social media platform.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue
A video camera and lights were used to get to the trapped kittens

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.