Man who died after car left A45 at Weedon Bec was a 'beautiful soul'

The incident happened near Weedon Bec at about 07:50 GMT
By Mariam Issimdar
BBC News, Northamptonshire

The family of a 25-year-old man who died after his car left the road and ended up in a ditch described him as a "beautiful soul" in a tribute.

Alex Salmons, from Weedon, was found dead by police after his car left the A45 on the road to Weedon Bec, at 07:50 BST on Friday.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

His family said they were "devastated at the loss of a wonderful grandson, loyal brother and loving son."

"Alex was kind, thoughtful and sensitive. He had a good heart and a beautiful soul," the tribute said.

"His passing has left a big hole which will never be filled."

Northamptonshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

