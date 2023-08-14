Silverstone: British Grand Prix venue to pay residents' parking fines
- Published
Silverstone Circuit will pay £1,500-worth of fixed penalty notices issued to villagers who were fined for parking outside their own homes.
Residents of neighbouring Silverstone village fell foul of a temporary traffic regulation order (TTRO) issued for last month's British Grand Prix.
A total of 33 fines were issued to locals during the Formula 1 event.
The Northamptonshire track said it would refund the fines as a "goodwill gesture".
A record-breaking 480,000 people attended this year's British Grand Prix weekend, with some 160,000 fans at the circuit on Sunday's race day alone.
The circuit applied for a TTRO in an attempt to help alleviate the pressure on surrounding villages such as Silverstone and Whittlebury, which are close to the track and its many camp sites.
However, an apparent miscommunication saw residents with passes fined by traffic wardens.
Resident Mel Dennision, who has lived in the village for 60 years, said: "We've never had this issue before. We've never been demanded to move our cars."
Mrs Dennison, who has multiple sclerosis, said she was told there were no exemptions for drivers with blue badges.
"I've always left my car there with my residents' pass and blue badge and never been asked to move it before. Never."
Louise Fleming, who works at the White Horse pub in the village, said this year's traffic from the event was "chaos" and "the worst she's ever seen".
Stuart Pringle, the managing director of Silverstone Circuit, said: "Following criticism from local residents of lack of parking enforcement over the F1 weekend in 2021 and 2022, we worked hard with the appropriate bodies to ensure that those who ignore the parking restrictions that are put in place to enable the safe running of our event and the safe enjoyment of the villages, were penalised.
"We communicated these local and temporary enforcements in good time and in good faith, but they were always intended to deter and punish our customers and not local residents."
