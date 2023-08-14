Weedon Bec: Man dies two months after being struck by car
A man has died two months after being struck by a car while sitting on a bench.
Keith Turnidge, 76, from Weedon, was seriously injured when he was hit by a white Mini Cooper on Bridge Street, in Weedon Bec, on 8 June.
He died in hospital on 11 August, Northamptonshire Police said.
The driver, a 49-year-old man from the village, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also detained on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and remains on police bail pending further inquiries.
The force could not yet state if Mr Turnidge's death was directly linked to his injuries.
