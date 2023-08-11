Northamptonshire's third fire chief in weeks says staff feel turmoil
An interim fire chief who became the third person in the role in a month said staff "feel some of the turmoil".
Simon Tuhill stepped in at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue when Nicci Marzec quit after 10 days, amid questions about her appointment.
The man who gave her the job has ignored called to resign and denied being in a relationship with Ms Marzec.
Asked what staff were saying, Mr Tuhill told BBC Radio Northampton: "Some of them say it's not ideal."
'Strong feelings'
"They feel some of the turmoil but equally they want their chief fire officer to be focussed on improving both the culture and conditions and how they work, but also what they can do to keep the people of Northamptonshire safe.
"The message I've had from them is can we please get on with that.
"What has happened previously has meant there are strong feeling on both sides.
"I completely understand that."
The service's fire chief at the beginning of July, Mark Jones, resigned on 7 July, the opening day of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, to focus on recovering from injury.
Ms Marzec's brief tenure was marred with questions about her lack of frontline experience and the nature of her relationship with Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold,
When she resigned on 21 July, Mr Mold said their "friendship" had "become the story" and he would not quit, despite calls from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) to resign.
On 27 July, two female panel members walked out of a county fire meeting, in which Mr Tuhill was appointed, over the "rash decision" to appoint Ms Marzec.
Labour councillor Zoe McGhee said Ms Marzec had been "bullied out and been the subject of media attention."
'Baptism of fire'
FBU's general secretary, Matt Wrack, described the situation as "chaotic and embarrassing" and asked the Home Office to intervene.
Mr Tuhill described his first few days in the role as "a baptism of fire", having joined the service "completely fresh" from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
"That gives me the ability to say 'it's where we go from here'," he said.
"The focus is on improving, getting better, listening to what my staff think and moving forward together in that."