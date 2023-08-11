Corby care home rated inadequate complains about inspectors' 'offensive language'
A care home placed into special measures has accused inspectors of "offensive and derogatory language".
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors rated Willowbrook House in Corby, Northamptonshire, as inadequate.
They reported "unopened medical appointment letters" and out of stock prescription medicines.
The CQC requested further information about the complaint which it has now received and will investigate.
A spokesman for St Matthews Healthcare, which runs the home, said: "Notwithstanding our commitment to continual improvement, we have separately raised several serious complaints about wholly unacceptable comments made by the inspection team.
"This included the use of offensive and derogatory language when referring to colleagues from an ethnic minority background."
He added "serious questions need to be asked about the CQC's corporate culture as a regulator covering a sector where nearly 40% of the workforce is from an ethnic minority or non-British background".
'Signs of distress'
Willowbrook specialises in looking after people with severe mental health and physical illnesses for up to 43 people.
A spokeswoman for the CQC said staff's communication with residents was not always of an expected standard during the inspection in May.
"We expect providers to support staff to communicate with people using services in a way which enables them to be free from distress.
"At Willowbrook we found this wasn't always the case and some people were showing signs of distress because they were having difficulty communicating their needs to staff."
Craig Howarth, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, had criticised its "poor leadership" and said "there were significant staffing issues at the home."
Inspectors found "there weren't enough staff with the skills, competencies and experience to meet people's clinical and care needs" and "people didn't have all their risks assessed".
Mr Howarth also criticised Willlowbrook staff because records were not kept up-to-date when people became unwell, putting them "at risk".
A spokesperson for Willowbrook said since the inspection "we have worked hard to make sure the home is meeting the standard we and the people we support expect".
A CQC spokeswoman said it was "satisfied the report is accurate" and should be published.
She said St Matthews Healthcare submitted a complaint on 26 June about "elements of the inspection process" and had now received enough "further information" about the scope of the complaint to begin an investigation.
