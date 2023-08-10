RAF Croughton: American airman denies RAF base rape charges
- Published
An American military serviceman has denied multiple counts of rape at an RAF base in the UK.
Keiran Lee Bogstad, 22, pleaded not guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday and will now face trial.
He is accused of raping a British citizen three times at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, between November 2020 and February 2021.
Mr Bogstad spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his pleas. He was released on conditional bail.
His role in the United States Air Force (USAF) was not disclosed.
Judge Adrienne Lucking KC told him he would face trial at the same court on 30 September 2024. It is expected to last six days.
Northamptonshire Police previously said it had led the investigation with the "full co-operation" of USAF.
