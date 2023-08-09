Lorry near Silverstone crashes through A43 central reservation
- Published
The A43 in Northamptonshire was shut for more than five hours after a lorry crashed through the central reservation near Silverstone.
It happened at about 10:00 BST close to the Syresham junction, with a closure taking place between the A421 and the A5 at Towcester.
National Highways said the lorry, which was resting on the barrier, had since been recovered and repairs were completed.
The road has been reopened.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.