Smear tests: 'Five minutes could save your life'
A woman diagnosed with cervical cancer after a smear test has urged everyone eligible to book regular screenings.
Invites are sent to women aged between 25 and 64, but NHS records showed 30% were not up-to-date with their tests.
Sophie Palmer, 35, from Northampton, was given the all-clear after a radical hysterectomy and was alarmed so many women were missing out on screening.
She said: "That's just crazy. It takes five minutes and it's five minutes that could save your life."
The mum-of-two went to the doctor with abnormal bleeding and severe stomach cramps but, by chance, was invited for her routine smear test while waiting for a biopsy.
Within two weeks of screening she was told she had cervical cancer and underwent a radical hysterectomy, which involves the removal of the womb, cervix, surrounding tissue and part of the vagina.
The procedure brought on symptoms of the menopause and led to a slow and difficult recovery, but succeeded in removing the cancer which had not spread further.
Women are currently invited for cervical screening every three to five years in the UK, depending on their age.
Administered by a nurse or GP, the test involves taking a small sample of cells from the cervix to check for certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) infections.
High-risk types of HPV can cause abnormal tissue growth, which can lead to cancer.
Women are sometimes too embarrassed to come forward or put it off because they are anxious, surveys have found.
Ms Palmer told BBC Radio Northampton her case was a reminder it could lead to a quick diagnosis.
"If I hadn't have gone for that smear test, it could have been very different," she said.
"But there's still too many ladies out there who get the letter or receive a text and don't do it."
