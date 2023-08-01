Decision on future of Wellingborough ancient trees yet to be made
A decision on the future of a number of ancient trees has been delayed until after legal proceedings take place.
More than 50 lime trees were approved to be felled to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
About 20 trees were cut down, leading to protests at the site on London Road.
Stanton Cross Developments (SCD) said the court hearing had been adjourned until 1 September.
It said works relating to the trees would continue to be paused until after then.
Felling had already been stopped as the planning permission given for the development prohibited work during the nesting season for birds, which runs from 1 March to 31 July.
Wellingborough Walks Action Group Ltd (WWAG) then lodged legal action, for which it had been fundraising to cover the costs.
Marion Turner-Hawes, from the group, said it was also calling for the developer to make tweaks to the design of the road layout to save the protected trees.
"Our aim is to save those protected trees and to maintain the integrity of the environment and also the heritage of our town, so we are going to keep working towards that," she said.
"But we've shown that we are open to discussions and open to being as pragmatic as best as possible."
SCD said it was also undertaking a technical review and said its ambition "continues to be to keep future tree loss to an absolute minimum".
"At this stage we are unable to confirm when this review is likely to be completed as this is part of continued liaisons with local stakeholders and is subject to the council's statutory requirements and approvals process.
"As this is an ongoing legal process, we are unable to comment further at this time but we will continue to contribute in any way required," it said.
North Northamptonshire Council said all parties remained "committed to an outcome that safeguards as many trees as is practical".
"As legal proceedings continue, it wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment any further," it added.
Campaigners against the felling said the avenue of trees could be dated back to the 1600s.
The Woodland Trust said a lime tree could be considered ancient at about 300 years old.