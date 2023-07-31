Man charged with 13 sexual offences in Northampton
A man has been charged with 13 sexual offences, including seven sexual assaults.
Sem Birch-Abban, 26, of no fixed address, is accused of carrying out the offences, most of which happened last week, in the east of Northampton.
He was arrested as part of a "very fast-paced investigation" which involved a number of officers, Northamptonshire Police said.
Mr Birch-Abban is expected to appear before magistrates in the town later.
As well as seven counts of sexual assault, he has also been charged with three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of outraging public decency and one count of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell said: "This has been a very fast-paced investigation, and dedicated officers and staff have been working around the clock from the moment this concerning series of offences was identified."