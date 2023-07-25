Northampton: Husband jailed for murdering Diana Dafter at their home
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murdering his wife by repeatedly stabbing her at their home.
Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Northampton, in October with 17 injuries, including five stab wounds.
Phillip Dafter, 32, had admitted manslaughter, arguing loss of control and diminished responsibility, but a jury found him guilty of murder.
He has been jailed for life at Northampton Crown Court.
Judge David Herbert KC said Dafter picked up a knife with "murderous intent".
After the stabbing, Dafter drove to a supermarket to buy a new set of knives after breaking the weapon while trying to stab himself.
He travelled to London's Euston railway station where he was found drunk with 10 knife wounds to his abdomen.
He told officers he had killed his wife and police discovered her body when they went to the couple's home.
Dafter claimed that on the day of the killing he had argued with his wife after she made a comment about his vehicle.
The court heard the couple had been having "difficulties", partly due to mental health issues the defendant had suffered with since his mother's death in 2015.
He claimed his wife "failed to empathise" with them.
The judge said the last moments of Mrs Dafter's life would have been "terrifying".
He said: "You did nothing to help her or contact the emergency services. You must have watched her die in a pool of her own blood on the kitchen floor.
"You said you had a moment of madness. That is the closest you have ever come to telling the truth about what happened."
