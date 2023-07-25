Plans made for homes and retirement complex in Towcester
- Published
Up to 110 homes including a retirement complex could be built to provide "much needed" accommodation.
Developers want to build on land off London Road in Towcester, South Northamptonshire.
Provisional plans show that of those homes on the 4.8 hectare site, 68 are expected to be used for "retirement living".
Another 15 apartments would be built on part of the plot and 27 houses would take up the largest part of the site.
Consultation with West Northamptonshire Council planning officers found any development "could be achieved without adversely impacting the character of the surrounding area too significantly".
The officer said any scheme should be "landscape-led" and that existing trees on the site should be retained "as far as possible to minimise visual impact".
DPP Planning, on behalf of applicants Pomfret Management Ltd, said any development "[would] be in keeping with…the adjoining residential area of Towcester, providing much needed dwellings and retirement accommodation in this part of South Northamptonshire".
The planned retirement complex for people aged over 55 would be based on the western part of the site and contain one and two-bedroom apartments, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
According to planning documents "small cluster of apartments" which would seek "to cater for younger/first time buyers wishing to access the property ladder" would be built close to it.
The application has yet to be considered by the council.