Rohan Shand: Boy, 15, did not know he had stabbed teen until he 'fell'
- Published
A teenager accused of the murder of a 16-year-old said he did not realise he had stabbed him until he "fell to the ground", a court has heard.
Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died after being stabbed on Harborough Road in Northampton on 22 March.
Two boys, now aged 15 and 17 but cannot be named, deny murder and are on trial at Northampton Crown Court.
The younger of the pair, who was 14 at the time, said he only had a knife with him to "scare" Mr Shand.
The prosecution alleged that the younger boy had stabbed Fred after riding to the scene of the attack on an electric scooter with his accomplice.
Jurors earlier heard the Mr Shand was blamed by the defendants after one of their friends was injured in a dispute outside a McDonald's a day earlier.
The younger defendant said he and two others planned a "revenge" attack on Mr Shand and others as a result.
The defendants went looking for Mr Shand and another boy on 22 March "to fight" but the younger one insisted "at no point" did he think anyone would be killed, despite him taking two knives, the court heard.
Once they found Mr Shand the 15-year-old said he moved towards them, removed his belt and used it to hit the older defendant.
"I went there thinking we were going to beat them up and win the fight. Next thing I know we were the ones being attacked," he said.
The situation "changed quick" and he pulled out a knife to make Mr Shand "back off", the court heard.
"I didn't even realise I stabbed him until he fell to the ground," he said.
There were no words to describe how he felt when he realised he had stabbed him but he was "scared" and "shocked", the teenager said.
He denied wanting to stab and kill or seriously injure Mr Shand.
The younger defendant has admitted unlawful possession of a knife.
The trial continues.
