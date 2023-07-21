Northamptonshire fire service set to appoint third boss in a month
- Published
A fire service is set to appoint its third boss in a month after a row over the appointment of an interim chief.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Nicci Marzec would temporarily take charge.
She resigned on Monday after speculation over her friendship with the man who gave her the job.
Simon Tuhilll, who started as deputy chief on Tuesday, is currently acting as the interim chief. His role is expected to be confirm next week.
Ms Marzec resigned amid "speculation" over her friendship with Conservative Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold.
He appointed her despite a lack of any operational firefighting experience, which prompted criticism from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).
Mr Mold said their "friendship" had "become the story".
Ms Marzec's appointment was made after previous incumbent Mark Jones resigned to concentrate on recovering from injury.
She faced criticism from the Fire Brigades Union, who said she had "no operational understanding of the role", calling the decision "highly unusual".
Mr Tuhill will receive a salary equivalent to £140,000 a year while he acts up in the role, an increase of about £13,000 from his deputy fire chief contract.
The confirmation is expected at the county's police, fire and crime panel, on Thursday.
In a statement to the BBC, Mr Mold's office said: "Stephen Mold and Nicci Marzec are long-standing work colleagues and personal friends.
"They have been open about their friendship and have never denied it to be the case. They have reiterated that they are not in a relationship."
West Northamptonshire Conservative councillor David Smith, the chairman of the police, fire and crime panel, said he had been "extremely concerned" that Ms Marzec had been appointed without any confirmation hearing.
"I sought confirmation of the legal position from which confirmed my view that the panel must be consulted and this was reported back to," he said.
"I am therefore pleased that this has now led to us having a properly constituted panel confirmation hearing scheduled to consider a full report on an interim appointment, in compliance with the proper process."
He added it was "vital" that strict rules were abided by.
Papers for the meeting state Mr Mold will advertise for a new permanent chief fire officer in August.