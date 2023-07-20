Solar farm plan is approved by West Northamptonshire Council
Plans for a solar farm which could power more than 10,000 homes when built has been approved.
The Glassthorpe Solar Farm will be built on farmland off Brington Road, north of the M1 in Flore and near Little Brington, Northamptonshire.
EDF Energy Renewables, which will operate the farm, said it will feed into the National Grid.
The farm was approved unanimously by West Northamptonshire Council's strategic planning committee.
Planning officers had recommended the project but concerns were voiced by the charity Campaigning For the Countryside Northamptonshire about its impact on agricultural land.
The committee was told small animals will still be able to graze underneath the panels and that it will result in a net gain of biodiversity on the site.
