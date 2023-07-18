Northampton Racecourse murder inquiry victim named as Tomass Tilders
A man who died with a head injury following an assault at a public park two weeks ago has been named by police.
Tomass Tilders, 27, from Northampton collapsed on 11 July, and his relatives told police he had been attacked near Northampton's Racecourse on 4 July.
He died on Sunday at University Hospital Coventry.
Northamptonshire Police treating it as a murder inquiry renewed an appeal for witnesses or residents with home surveillance footage to come forward.
Supt Rachel Handford said specially trained officers were supporting the victim's family.
"Our thoughts are with them all at this desperately difficult time," she said.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit's Major Crime Team, said the force believed Mr Tilders was assaulted by a group of up to four men "in the vicinity of the Racecourse" at some point between 06:00 and 20:00 BST on Tuesday, 4 July.
"I know there will be concern within the local community at what has happened, and I would urge anyone who is worried to speak to one of our officers - we currently have an increased patrol presence in the Racecourse area and are very keen to speak to anyone who may have information which will help our inquiries," he said.
"We are committed to securing justice for this young man, and I would urge anyone with information, however small or trivial you may feel it to be, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."
Police said a forensic post-mortem examination was taking place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.