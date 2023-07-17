Wimbledon hawk completes 15th year of service
A hawk used to scare pigeons away from Wimbledon has completed his 15th year protecting the tennis tournament.
Rufus, an American Harris hawk raised in Brigstock, Northamptonshire, has been responsible for keeping the courts pest-free.
This year he was joined by a female Harris hawk, who was found three months ago in Rockingham Forest.
Rhea, who was named following an appeal on social media, was being trained to work at the event with Rufus next year.
Harris hawks fly in groups in the wild - the only raptor that does so. However, Rufus and Rhea did not work together during the tournament.
Brigstock-based Avian Environmental Consultants, which supplies "bird control services" to landmarks, shopping centres and warehouses, raised and trained Wimbledon's chief pigeon scarer.
Handler Donna Davis explained to BBC Radio Northampton that "Rhea came for a couple of visits, just to get her used to the different places that we go".
She said she would not be comfortable flying them together, unless they had done so when they were young and used to each other.
Rufus, who has been flying at Wimbledon since 2008 when he was 16 weeks old, went missing in 2012.
He was returned three days later and has been monitoring the skies every year since.
Ms Davis believed Rufus was "quite happy" with his job.
"People often comment on how relaxed and unfazed he is - that in itself says he's not disturbed or perturbed by people being around. He's just chilled with it all."
Harris Hawks usually live for between 25 and 35 years and Rufus is expected to continue working "as long as he's in good health".
