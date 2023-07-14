Northamptonshire care agency given outstanding rating
- Published
A Northamptonshire care agency has been rated outstanding by a watchdog.
Barclay Specialist Care Ltd, based in Corby, was told its leadership, responsiveness and care for clients were outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Its rating improved from good when it was last judged in November 2018.
People cared for by the agency told inspectors they felt "very safe" and families said they felt supported.
It was given good ratings for its safety and effectiveness.
One person being cared for told inspectors: "I'm happy to put my life in their hands."
The care agency and community healthcare service looks after both adults and children.
When the CQC visited in May, there were 16 people receiving support.
'Exceptional'
"People and relatives without exception told us they received exceptional, compassionate care and staff were kind and went over and above their roles," the CQC report said.
A client said: "The care I get is exceptional and it would be difficult to fault it."
Staff were passionate about their jobs, the CQC said.
One member of staff said they worked with some clients for several years and they were now "like friends or my extended family".
The report said there was a "mutual respect between staff and families".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830