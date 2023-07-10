Northampton General: New critical care unit marks one year
- Published
A critical care unit, shaped by the Covid pandemic experience, has treated 900 patients in its first year.
The 16-bed unit at Northampton General Hospital, which opened last summer and cost £15.9m, offers round-the-clock care for the most vulnerable patients.
It includes special isolation rooms as well as space for relatives to stay so they can sleep close to loved ones.
"All these minor things really make a difference," said clinical care lead Dr Jonny Wilkinson.
"It's very peaceful, we've paid a lot of attention to soundproofing within the rooms. Even things like bins with soft-closing lids" Dr Wilkinson told BBC Radio Northampton.
The unit's five isolation rooms have a two-way ventilation system which aims to prevent a patient with an infectious disease potentially passing it on to staff, visitors or another patient - particularly if they may have a weakened immune system.
