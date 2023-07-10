Corby's Highland Gathering returns for first time in four years
- Published
An English town's Highland Gathering has been held for the first time in four years.
The event on Sunday celebrated the strong links that Corby in Northamptonshire has to Scotland due to its steelworks.
The annual gathering, which first began in 1968, had not been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic and last year's Corby Pole Fair.
Entertainment included pipe bands and Highland dancing competitions.
Thousands of people in the town are Scottish or of Scottish descent as a result of people moving there from the 1930s onwards to work in the iron and steel industries - sectors which have mostly disappeared.
According to the 2011 census, 7,765 people in the town's population of 61,255 were born in Scotland - some 12.7%.
Mark Pengelly, from the Highland Gathering Committee, said: "Corby's got a massive Scottish contingent. It [the event] just helps celebrate what's happened in the town."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830