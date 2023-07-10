Brad Pitt to 'race' during F1 British GP weekend at Silverstone
- Published
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who has been cast as an F1 driver in a movie, was seen in costume at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend.
The star and co-star Damson Idris were spotted in white and black racing suits on the grid at the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is helping to produce the currently untitled Apple film.
Pitt, 59, told Sky Sports he was " a little giddy right now".
"It's great to be here," he said.
"We're just having such a laugh, [the] time of my life."
The Oscar-winner is playing the role of a veteran driver returning to the grid after a 30-year absence.
The film is being made in collaboration with F1, providing the project with special access to the race tracks and drivers.
Pitt and Idris in racing suits represented the fictional APXGP team as they mingled among real F1 drivers at the circuit.
As well as the film crew's presence on Sunday, Pitt was seen strolling among the crowds on Thursday and filming also took place during empty track slots.
The APXGP team had their own garage on the pitwall - between Mercedes and Ferrari and the drivers were in Formula 2 cars, modified by Mercedes.
Pitt told Sky Sports presenter and former F1 driver Martin Brundle, that his character had moved to racing in other disciplines after suffering a "horrible crash" and is asked to come back to help his team who are sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Pitt added that the film "should be as authentic as we can get it" as they have employed F1 experts who have been "operating the show like the real thing".
"Lewis, who's also our producer, is really intent that we respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is," he said.
"And I've got to tell you, as a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver and the aggression and the dexterity - they're amazing athletes who I've so much respect for, everyone out there in all classes."
Filming for Apex is due to continue throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.
In the British Grand Prix itself, Max Verstappen raced to a sixth consecutive victory, with Briton's Lando Norris and Hamilton in second and third.
