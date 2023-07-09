Daventry dog attack leaves two people seriously injured

Road where a dog attacked two people in DaventryMartin Heath/BBC
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they suffered dog bites in a Daventry street

A man has been arrested after a dog attack on two people causing them serious injuries, police have said.

They were taken to hospital after being bitten in Ericsson Close, Daventry, soon after 16:35 BST on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police said they secured two dogs at the scene.

The force said officers stayed in the local area overnight as part of the investigation and "there is no risk to the wider public following this incident".

