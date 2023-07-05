Beavers to make Nene Wetlands return after 400 years
Beavers are set to return to a wetland for the first time in 400 years, conservationists said.
The "charismatic" dam-builders will be reintroduced to the Nene Wetlands nature reserve, near Rushden in Northamptonshire.
The Wildlife Trust said it had secured a licence from Natural England to release the native animals next winter.
Conservation manager Matt Johnson said it was a "unique opportunity to see this iconic species return".
The news followed the successful completion of a feasibility study that would see the beavers released into an enclosed area of the wetland.
It would be the first time in four centuries that the animals would be seen in the Nene Valley and the first release on to Crown Estate land, the Wildlife Trust said.
They are expected to be released through the winter of 2024-2025.
The Northamptonshire branch of the charity said it would work closely with the Beaver Trust to "ensure the highest welfare standards".
Known for their excellent habitat engineering skills, beavers were officially recognised as a native species in England and a European protected species in October 2022.
The Wildlife Trust said the hardworking animals would play a role managing the wet woodland habitat in an enclosed area around Delta Pit, helping to "continue reedbed restoration work and creating a dynamic and diverse wetland habitat that will benefit a range of other species".
Beavers have been reintroduced to wetlands by a number of regional wildlife trusts in recent months in a bid to restore biodiversity.
"This is an exciting and unique opportunity to see this iconic species return to the Nene Valley, bringing back both its natural habitat restoration skills as well as providing an opportunity for the visitors to see beavers in the wild at our most visited reserve," Mr Johnson said.
Mike Thomas, of the Crown Estate, added: "We know that nature is critical for our wellbeing and for a secure future, and urgent action is needed to tackle the decline in nature and biodiversity.
"These will be the first beavers to be reintroduced on our land and we are looking forward to welcoming them into our community."