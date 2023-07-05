Council wins Northampton Town stadium legal fight

Northampton Town's East Stand and adjacent land
The rival bidder for the land, Cilldara, argued the council was not getting the best deal for local taxpayers by selling it to Northampton Town
By Matt Precey
BBC News, Northamptonshire

The planned sale of land next to Northampton Town's Sixfields stadium to the club can finally go ahead after a High Court ruling.

A judicial review brought by a rival bidder, Cilldara, has backed West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) proposals.

Under the deal, approved by the court, the club's half-built East Stand can be finished a decade after work began.

Both parties have been asked for comment.

