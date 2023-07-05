Aston Martin: Silverstone-based constructor targets 'next step'
- Published
The head of a Silverstone-based Formula One team says its factory revamp can help it take "the next step".
British constructor Aston Martin moved into its new headquarters in June, with further developments under way.
The facility on Dadford Road is located next to Silverstone Circuit, which will host F1's British Grand Prix this weekend.
"[Success] is never quick enough," said team principal Mike Krack. "We have to make the best of what we have."
The team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, is third in this season's constructors' championship and on course for an improvement on last season's seventh-place finish.
Aston Martin was given approval for the final stage of its £200m factory redevelopment in April, which will feature a wind tunnel for testing the performance of its racing cars.
The manufacturer returned to F1 in 2021, having last entered the championship in 1960.
Despite six podium finishes so far in 2023, Aston Martin is yet to win a race in its F1 history.
"The team is doing very well with the tools we had before this complex," Krack told BBC Radio Northampton. "Now it's about taking the next step."
Mr Krack, said Sunday's home Grand Prix was an "additional motivation" for the team.
"We have so many employees from here [Northamptonshire] and it is very important for them to have this race here." he said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830