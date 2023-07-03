Three arrested after Thrapston service station brawl
Three men have been arrested after a large-scale brawl at a service station.
Northamptonshire Police said officers were called to reports of a large number of people fighting at the Thrapston services at junction 13 of the A14 just after 13:00 BST on Sunday.
Three men, aged 37, 29 and 39, were detained and three were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The force has called for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Nickie Deeks, said: "A large number of people from multiple vehicles are believed to have been involved in this incident, which took place in a very busy location.
"Three people have been badly injured and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or have any information regarding it.
"We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident or have any dashcam footage of what happened."
