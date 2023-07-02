English Greyhound Derby: Arrests made over attempt to disrupt racing
- Published
Thirteen protesters have been arrested over an attempt to disrupt the English Greyhound Derby, police have said.
Northamptonshire Police said a "peaceful protest" before the Towcester Racecourse event "passed off without incident", but activists later made a failed attempt to disrupt the race.
The force said 10 people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and going equipped to lock on.
It said three Animal Rising members had been arrested earlier in the day.
The animal rights group said it had targeted the race over the "harm" caused to "thousands of greyhounds every year".
A force representative said the first three arrests were on suspicion of aggravated trespass after activists broke "into the race circuit shortly after midday" and climbed on to scaffolding around a big screen.
They said "specially trained protest removal officers were deployed" and three men were removed prior to the event starting.
They said a "peaceful protest, facilitated by police, passed off without incident" ahead of the start of the racing, but a "small number of protesters attempted to make their way on to the track ahead of the final, main race".
"They were prevented from doing so by police officers who made 10 arrests for offences of aggravated trespass and going equipped to lock on," they said.
They added that three activists had also been arrested before the event on Friday.
Ch Insp Pete Basham said it had been "a well-planned operation" on what the force had expected to be "a challenging day".
"I'm pleased to say there was no actual disruption to the event... and the spectators were able to see all races completed as scheduled," he added.
A Towcester Racecourse representative said about 4,000 people had attended the event and the "entire evening proceeded with no disruption".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830