Animal rights activists try to disrupt Towcester greyhound race
- Published
Animal rights activists have climbed scaffolding in an attempt to disrupt a major greyhound racing event.
Animal Rising said it had taken the action at Towcester Racecourse in a bid to prevent races at the English Greyhound Derby going ahead.
The racecourse said the "unlawful and reckless intentions" had cost it "tens of thousands of pounds".
It comes after Northamptonshire Police arrested three suspected animal rights activists ahead of the event.
Animal Rising said members had entered the track and climbed scaffolding around a big screen.
Northamptonshire Police said specialist officers were deployed, to work "alongside site security to remove three people who have illegally trespassed on to the venue".
A spokesperson said it had been "mounting a significant policing operation for the event following threats in recent weeks from Animal Rising activists, who have warned they plan to disrupt it".
Two men, aged 41 and 26, and a woman, aged 33, were arrested ahead of the event, as part of a "public safety operation", supported by the Metropolitan Police.
Speaking before the event, Ch Insp Pete Basham said officers would "be facilitating people's rights to lawfully protest", but added that any protesters disrupting the event would be dealt with "robustly if they step outside the law and affect the enjoyment of spectators coming to attend the races".
Keith Boothby, managing director of the course, said previously that the "unlawful and reckless intentions" had "already come at a significant cost to our operation".
"Tens of thousands of pounds have been invested in additional security measures which will be noticeable on the night even to the casual racegoer," he said.
He added that he had met with members of Animal Rising so "they could communicate their plans for the evening" and had taken the chance "to reiterate our core concerns".
An Animal Rising representative said those arrested were "peaceful supporters who were trying to protect dogs".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830