Animal rights activists disrupt Towcester greyhound race
- Published
Animal rights activists have disrupted a major greyhound racing event by climbing onto scaffolding at the track.
Animal Rising said it had taken the action at Towcester Racecourse in a bid to prevent races at the English Greyhound Derby going ahead.
The racecourse said the "unlawful and reckless intentions" had cost it "tens of thousands of pounds".
It comes after Northamptonshire Police arrested three suspected animal rights activists ahead of the event.
Animal Rising said members had entered the track and climbed scaffolding, adding: "While people remain at height there is a total shutdown of the racecourse".
Northamptonshire Police said: "The force has deployed specialist officers who are working alongside site security to remove three people who have illegally trespassed on to the venue."
It comes after two men, aged 41 and 26, and a woman, aged 33, were arrested ahead of the event, as part of a "public safety operation", supported by the Metropolitan Police.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said it had been "mounting a significant policing operation for the event following threats in recent weeks from Animal Rising activists who have warned they plan to disrupt it".
Speaking before the event, Ch Insp Pete Basham said: "Today we will be facilitating people's rights to lawfully protest, but I want to send a message to anyone considering disrupting today's event that we will deal with them robustly if they step outside the law and affect the enjoyment of spectators coming to attend the races."
Keith Boothby, managing director of the course, speaking ahead of the event, said: "Their unlawful and reckless intentions for Saturday night have already come at a significant cost to our operation.
"Tens of thousands of pounds have been invested in additional security measures which will be noticeable on the night even to the casual racegoer."
He said he had met with members of Animal Rising so "they could communicate their plans for the evening while we had a platform to reiterate our core concerns".
Animal Rising said: "Those arrested by the police were peaceful supporters who were trying to protect dogs.
"We will proceed with our intentions to disrupt the Greyhound Derby final."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830