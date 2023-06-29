US airman charged with rape at RAF Croughton appears in court
A US airman charged with multiple counts of rape at an airbase in the UK has appeared in court.
Lee Bogstad, 22, is accused of three counts of raping a British woman at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire between November 2020 and February 2021.
He attended the preliminary hearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court and will next appear at the town's crown court on 10 August.
Mr Bogstad was given conditional bail.
Having already surrendered his passport, he must not leave the country or contact the complainant, the court heard.
Northamptonshire Police had previously said it led the investigation with the full cooperation of the US Air Force.
