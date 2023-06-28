Phillip Austin: Triple killer will not be moved to open prison
A man who killed his wife and two children will not be moved to an open prison, after the justice secretary overruled the parole board.
Phillip Austin was jailed for life in 2001 for the murder of his wife Claire, 31, and their children, Keiren, eight, and Jade, seven, in Northampton.
The board recommended for a second time that Austin should be transferred to a lower-security jail.
But Austin will remain in a high-security prison until at least 2025.
