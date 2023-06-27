Thousands raised to help boy with cancer 'make memories'
More than £72,000 has been raised to help a teenager with incurable cancer "make some memories".
Charlie from Weedon, near Northampton, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive sarcoma earlier this month.
The 13-year-old, a keen football and rugby union player, first became unwell in May, his family said.
Ex-England and Northampton Saints player Tom Wood, who coaches Charlie at Bugbrooke RFC, said the community would "do whatever we can" to help.
Mr Wood, 36, who won 50 caps for England, told BBC Radio Northampton that Charlie's family and friends were "shell-shocked" by his diagnosis.
"It's happened so quickly," he said. "So out of the blue. He was on the pitch with us six or seven weeks ago enjoying a traditional rugby tour, laughing and joking with the boys."
Since his diagnosis, Charlie has been sent a message from 2003 World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson, which he was "blown away" by, said Mr Wood.
An online fundraising page has so far raised £72,500 since 18 June.
Events to boost the amount of money include a charity match between Bugbrooke RFC's under-14s and Weedon Yellows' under-14s - a football team Charlie has also played for.
Gareth Meech, from Bugbrooke RFC, said: "We just felt like we had to do something for him."
The game on 16 July will be "half touch-rugby, half football", Mr Meech said.
