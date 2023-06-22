Phillip Austin: Aunt of triple killer against open prison move
The aunt of a man who killed his wife and two children said he should not be moved to open prison.
Phillip Austin was jailed for life in 2001 for the murder of his wife Claire, 31, and their children, Keiren, eight, and Jade, seven, in Northampton.
The board recommended for a second time that Austin should be transferred to a lower security jail.
His aunt and next of kin, Maurine Taylor, said: "I don't think he should ever come out [of prison]."
Austin, now 54, was given three life sentences to run concurrently for the murders of his family at their home.
The body of Mrs Austin was found in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor by her mother and stepfather in July 2000. She had been beaten, stabbed repeatedly and strangled.
Upstairs, the grandparents found Keiren and Jade strangled in their beds. The family's two pet poodles had also been killed.
The parole board decided he was not suitable to be freed from prison but could be moved to an open prison, with Justice Secretary Alex Chalk making the final decision by Friday.
At a hearing in April 2021, the board made the same recommendation but this was rejected by then justice secretary, Robert Buckland.
Mrs Taylor said when she heard about the murders she "just couldn't believe it, it was dreadful".
"You just go numb to be quite honest, thinking that somebody in your own family could do that," she told BBC Radio Northampton.
She added she did not "think it's right he should be let out" into an open prison.
Her husband, Roger, said: "The victims' family suffer all the time, they've got a lifetime of suffering, so therefore the perpetrator should also have life without parole because of victims' families don't get parole, they've got to live with that until they die.
"He should remain behind bars."
Mr Taylor said he had written to the justice secretary to "speak on our family's behalf" and say he should not be moved to an open prison.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "We have introduced greater scrutiny of parole board recommendations on open prison moves and will review this case carefully."
