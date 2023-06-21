Corby Highland Gathering returns for first time in four years
An English town's Highland Gathering is to make a return for the first time in four years.
The event, founded in 1968, celebrates the strong Scottish links and heritage of people in Corby in Northamptonshire.
It has not been held since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Corby Pole Fair last year.
Organisers said, due to rising costs, the were "urgently seeking" sponsorship for the event, which will be held on the Charter Field on Sunday, 9 July.
The Pole Fair takes place only every 20 years - and the town's energies were focused on that event in 2022.
Mark Pengelly, secretary of the Highland Gathering Committee, said: "After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and in 2022 due to the Corby Pole Fair, the small committee are putting final touches to this year's gathering .
"However, we are faced with financial challenges to cover the rising costs associated with organizing such an event and we are urgently seeking sponsorship from potential partners to ensure the success of this cherished event and its future."
Hundreds of people in the town are Scottish or of Scottish descent, as a result of workers moving there from the 1930s onwards to work in the iron and steel industries - sectors which have mostly disappeared.
According to the 2011 census, 7,765 of people in the town's population of 61,255 were born in Scotland - some 12.7%.
The event features pipe band and highland dancing competitions, and is said to be the biggest such event held outside Scotland, attracting teams from across the world.
Organisers said the show cost about £14,000 to put on.
