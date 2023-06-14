Wicksteed Park: James Acaster set for rearranged homecoming gig
Comedian James Acaster will play a series of homecoming gigs at a new venue, it has been announced.
Kettering-born Acaster will perform at Wicksteed Park in the town between 29 November and 1 December.
Kettering Conference Centre - which houses the Lighthouse Theatre - was due to host the original dates for the show in August, but will close on 3 July.
Ticket holders for the original shows have been given priority for the reorganised events at Wicksteed Park.
Remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday morning.
Acaster, 38, previously backed a bid to save Kettering theme park Wicksteed Park when it went into administration, with the venue later reopening.
The comedian is known for his Netflix stand-up specials, appearances on Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week, as well as the Off Menu podcast with Ed Gamble.
He is also due to star in the new Ghostbusters film, which is out later this year.
Born and raised in Kettering, Acacster often talks about the town in his stand-up comedy and regularly returns.
He also recreated Wicksteed Park in meringue on The Great British Bake Off as his "happy place".
