Rushden man killed after collision with a tree

The crossroads near Hannington where the accident took place.Google
The collision happened near to the Hannington crossroads on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died when his Land Rover Freelander left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The fatal crash took place on the A43 at Hannington in Northamptonshire, shortly before 19:30 BST on Sunday.

A man, who was in his 60s and from Rushden, died at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage of the red Freelander to contact the force.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or Whatsapp us on 0800 169 1830.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.