Corby's first Pride event 'a beautiful thing' says mayor
The mayor of a town hosting its first ever Pride event said it would be "a beautiful thing".
Later, Corby is hosting a parade from the Cube through the town, ending with entertainment in Coronation Park.
The event has been put together by the town council during Pride month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.
Leanne Buckingham, the town's first lesbian mayor, said Pride was "important for different people in different ways".
The parade is due to start outside the Cube in James Ashworth VC Square at midday and finish half-an-hour later in Coronation Park.
Ms Buckingham said the Pride event was a celebration for the LGBTQ+ community, but also for "those people on the edge".
She said they "probably don't feel that comfortable and it's about making that big statement, saying we're here and we're OK and if you want to join it's safe".
The mayor told BBC Radio Northampton there was "a lot of hype around" Pride Corby and it would be "really fun".
She said: "Coronation Park [was] a park gifted to us by the steelworks and now it's being part of the history of the first ever Pride in Corby, and that's a beautiful thing."
The mayor said in her public role she often had to "keep coming out every time you go somewhere".
"At mayoral events, I've been to places where they expect I'm married to a man or in a relationship [with a man]," she said.
But she added there had been progress for those who were LGBTQ+ from when she was a teenager, saying: "I think schools are a different place for young people who were questioning and definitely the language is so much different."
