Snooker star Kyren Wilson gives fan T-shirt after missing 147
- Published
A life-long snooker fan has been presented with a T-shirt by Kyren Wilson after he missed his 147 break during the World Snooker Championship.
The 31-year-old hit the maximum at The Crucible during his first round victory over Ryan Day in April.
But Clive Shackleton from Kettering, where Wilson also hails from, missed the break after going to the toilet following a drink with his son.
He said everyone at his snooker club had been "taking the mickey out of me".
The T-shirt features a still from the BBC coverage of the tournament, with Wilson about to pot the final black to achieve the maximum.
On the picture is text which reads: "World Snooker Championship 2023 - I was at the bar!"
Mr Shackleton said he had been a snooker fan for about 30 years and regularly visited The Crucible and the Masters at Wembley but had never seen a 147.
He told BBC Radio Northampton after the first four frames of the match he went to the bar for drink with his son, Sam.
"I looked through the door and they weren't playing yet, so I thought I better quickly go to the toilet and when I came back Kyren was just walking out and the door closed and they wouldn't let me in," he said.
He watched the memorable frame from the bar and then Wilson's parents joined him "because they had gone out as well".
They had to watch on the screen as Wilson potted the colours and final black.
They were all able to go back into the arena to enjoy the celebrations for the clearance of 15 reds, 15 blacks and all the colours for what was at the time the 13th 147 in Crucible history
Wilson posted a picture with Mr Shackleton wearing the T-shirt and wrote: "He has been going to the crucible for around 30 years and never seen a live 147 there!
"He decided the frame before I made mine it was time to nip out for a beer, what a wally."
