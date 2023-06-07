At-risk Kettering Leisure Village needs urgent solution - town council
- Published
A bid to keep a leisure complex open needs an "urgent solution", Kettering Town Council said.
It is holding a public meeting later to "coordinate its response" to the impending closure of Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) on 3 July.
The site includes the Conference Centre, Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre.
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) said it would be issuing an update to the situation next week.
KLV is leased from the landowner by the unitary authority, in an arrangement inherited from the now-defunct Kettering Borough Council.
It has had a contractual arrangement with Phoenix Leisure Management, which sublet the centre to the Compass Group.
'We need a solution'
Town mayor Emily Fedorowycz said the meeting was to "give people another opportunity to speak", adding the town council also needed "to be able to coordinate our response".
It follows a packed public meeting at Kettering Arts Centre last month.
"For us to really ask things of North Northamptonshire Council, to put across a point, we need to be really clear where we are on the matter and having something like this will bring that together," she said.
"We need a solution, we urgently need somebody to step in... there's no stability at the moment and that's causing some real issues."
She said she was aware that NNC was trying to encourage another investor, but people needed security.
"We've got people leaving, we've got community clubs and organisations that need this venue and are being forced to go elsewhere now, with both staff and leisure users being left in limbo," she said.
"Every day that passes really counts and that's why we're trying to put the pressure on.
"I think everybody really wants the leisure village to continue, lots of the councillors as well, but we need to see a solution soon and NNC are best placed to find that solution."
NNC said it would release an update next week and had been continuing talks with site landlords.
Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: "We recognise our position as an enabler and broker to drive forward a solution and remain committed to working with all parties to find a positive outcome for the people of Kettering and the wider area."
The extraordinary town council meeting is due to take place at 19:00 BST at Toller church rooms on Meeting Lane.
Campaigners have asked people to contact the town clerk on email if they intend to go along.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830