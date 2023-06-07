'Gagged' Northamptonshire councillor quits Conservative group
- Published
A Conservative councillor has left his party group after claiming he was being silenced.
Paul Clark said he had lost places on two West Northamptonshire Council committees for "asking direct questions" of the authority.
He told how he believed the council's leadership "no longer had the electorate's best interest at heart".
But Conservative leaders said his assertions were "little more than innuendo and rumour".
Mr Clark was elected to the new West Northamptonshire authority in 2021 for the ward of Billing and Rectory Farm.
Last month the councillor said he had been critical of the land sale of Sixfields in Northampton to a company owned by Northampton Town Football Club, and other issues.
He accused the council's leadership of taking a "ruthless decision" to "silence" him by removing him from two committees, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
In a statement, he said: "While I fully remain dedicated and committed to Conservative values, I feel the leadership of the council and of the Conservative group no longer have the electorate's best interest at heart.
"While I did attempt mediation with the leadership, I was unable to come to a satisfactory outcome and agree with the terms and limitations that leadership wanted to place on me."
He said he had been asked to accept something he claimed was "a 'gagging order' that would have completely derailed my freedom of speech and effectiveness as a councillor".
He added he would "continue my pursuit of truth and ask questions in the public interest".
'Innuendo and rumour'
But the council's Conservative leadership said Mr Clark had only been asked to behave like "every single Conservative party councillor in England".
A spokesman said they were "surprised and dismayed" by Mr Clark's resignation and that he had been given "unfettered access" to officers and senior councillors to ask questions about any issues he wanted.
"Every question he has put forward has been answered and his ongoing assertions amount to little more than innuendo and rumour," a statement added.
"The Conservative leadership deeply regrets councillor Clark's insinuations about our commitment to residents.
"We work tirelessly to ensure the best outcome for the people in West Northamptonshire, often in very trying circumstances, and we will continue to do so as a strong and united team."