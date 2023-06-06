US airman charged with rape at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire
A US airman has been charged with multiple counts of rape against a woman at an airbase in the UK.
Lee Bogstad, 21, is accused of three counts of raping a woman, a British citizen, at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire between November 2020 and February 2021.
He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court on 29 June.
Northamptonshire Police said it led the investigation with the full cooperation of the US Air Force.
