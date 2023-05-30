Northampton: Care home rated inadequate by inspectors over training
A care home in Northamptonshire is not safe and not well led, inspectors have found.
Brampton View Care Home, near Northampton, had 75 residents living there when it was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
After visiting the home again in April the CQC downgraded it to "inadequate".
A spokesperson from Barchester Healthcare said it takes the findings "very seriously" and has made "significant progress".
In its report, the CQC said it found "people were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm".
Inspectors found:
- Weaknesses in the way some members of staff were trained
- People were at risk of choking
- Home failed to ensure risks to people's health and safety had been assessed
- The home was clean and relatives kept updated on any changes
Barchester Healthcare, which owns the care home, said: "We take the findings of the CQC very seriously and we recognise that changes needed to be made in the home as the report identified."
A company spokesperson said: "We were glad to see that the report reflects the support given by staff to allow residents to have choice and control of their lives, the cleanliness of the home and the robust recruitment process in place.
"Delivering high quality care is of the utmost importance to us," the firm said.