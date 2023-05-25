Firefighter treated in hospital after blaze in Rushden
A firefighter was treated in hospital after a blaze at a business premises in a town.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said six crews had spent several hours at the property in Harborough Road, Rushden, on Wednesday.
The male firefighter had been treated at Northampton General Hospital and was now recovering at home, it added.
Several homes and a nursery school were evacuated as a precaution due to the "unstable structure".
A fire investigation has started and the cause of the blaze is believed to be accidental.
Crews were called at about 11:10 BST The incident was scaled down by about 15:00 and into the evening crews checked for hotspots and ensured the structure was safe.
The mainly residential road was closed for most of the day.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Shaun Hallam said: "Firefighters often put themselves in dangerous and challenging situations and every effort is made to ensure their safety at every incident.
"Rigorous training and stringent processes are in place to protect our crews and thankfully injuries are a rare occurrence."
Simon Bateson, who lives nearby, said he heard sirens and saw smoke when he looked out of his window at about 12:20 on Wednesday.
"It was mainly thick grey smoke from our viewpoint but some of the onlookers said it had been burning for some time before the fire engines arrived," he said.
He said he believed the business premises was a carpentry workshop.
The fire service thanked members of the public for their support and patience.